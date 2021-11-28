IND vs NZ Live Score 1st Test, Day 4 Live Match Updates: Jamieson sends Pujara to pavilion

Follow us on Image Source : AP NEWSROOM (IMAGES) Cheteshwar Pujara taking a run after playing a shot during India's first innings in the ongoing first Test against New Zealand in Kanpur.

IND vs NZ Live Score 1st Test, Day 4 Live Match Updates: India vs New Zealand Kanpur Test Match

India 32/2 in 11.1 overs: WICKET! Jamieson removes Pujara! A short ball down leg, Pujara raises his arms to leave it but finds an unlucky touch off the glove. Safely pocketed by Blundell behind the stumps. Pujara c Blundell b Jamieson 22(33) [4s-3]

India 32/1 in 11 overs: Not much of the swing on offer for Jamieson and Southee unlike Day 1 in Kanpur. Both Mayank and Pujara look quite poised on the pitch, especially against the Kiwi pacers. A little concern against the spinner Ajaz Patel as the ball stays pretty low on certain areas of the pitch.

India 23/1 in 6 overs: 2 FOURS! Not a great start for Jamieson and New Zealand. Nine runs conceded from the over. Pujara, Mayank each smash a four.

Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara walking out to the pitch. Jamieson will start things with the ball for New Zealand.

09:03 AM: Glimpses of the Kanpur pitch on Day 4 of the ongoing first Test match.

IND vs NZ 1st Test Day 3 Highlights: India 14/1 at stumps, lead by 63 runs

Axar Patel continued his golden run in favourable home conditions, grabbing another five-wicket haul to put India in the driver's seat after New Zealand were bowled out for 296 despite an opening stand of 151 on the third day of the first Test here on Saturday.

The left-arm spinner had a couple of dream sessions when he finally found the ideal pace and turn off the surface to completely derail New Zealand's steady first innings. His final figures read 34-6-62-5 as India got a crucial 49-run first-innings lead, which increased to 63 at stumps.

Ravichandran Ashwin was also on the money as he bowled 42.3 overs to finish on 3 for 82, inching closer to becoming the third-highest Indian wicket-taker in Test cricket.

Gujarat man Axar has been terrific since he donned the India whites at the start of the year and now has as many as 32 wickets in just three and half Tests. The five-for was his fifth having already got four in the three Tests against England.