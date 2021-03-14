Live Streaming India vs England 2nd T20I: How to Watch IND vs ENG Live Online on Hotstar

Ind vs Eng 2nd T20I live streaming: When and where to watch India vs England match Live Telecast online

Live Streaming Cricket India vs England 2nd T20I: Watch IND vs ENG Ahmedabad T20I Live Online on Hotstar

After an eight-wicket defeat in the T20I series opener, Virat Kohli 's Indian side will take on England in the second T20 International at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Motera. With the five-game T20I series dubbed as a rehearsal for the T20 World Cup, India will aim to level the series, find a perfect combination and put on a better batting performance in Ahmedabad. In Rohit Sharma 's absence, KL Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan will again open the innings, with skipper Kohli at the No.3 position.

After the top-order failure in the first T20I, Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya were able to contribute with vital cameos while Shreyas Iyer, scoring 67 off 48 deliveries, was the lone man standing in the middle. England pacer Archer picked three wickets and was the man of the match and handling him will be a challenge for the hosts. There could possibly some tinkering with India's batting as well as bowling unit after a demoralising defeat in the previous game.

Missing live cricket action on TV? Here you can get all the information as to when and where you can watch India vs England 2nd T20I 2021 broadcast on TV. India vs England 2nd T20I (IND vs ENG Ahmedabad T20I) is available online on Hotstar and will be aired on Star Sports Network. Get all the details such as Live Cricket TV, Hotstar live cricket match today online, Hotstar live, Star Sports live cricket, star sports live, star sports cricket live, india cricket match live, india vs england live match streaming, india vs england streaming Hotstar, india vs england live telecast starsports, india vs england 2021 streaming T20I match, ind vs eng live match streaming, ind vs eng live streaming Hotstar, sports live tv, live cricket online.

Live Streaming Cricket India vs England 2nd T20I: Watch IND vs ENG Ahmedabad T20I Live Online on Hotstar

At what time does India vs England 2nd T20I 2021 start?

India vs England 2nd T20I 2021 will start at 07:00 PM IST.

When is India vs England 2nd T20I 2021?

India vs England 2nd T20I 2021 will take place on March 14. (Sunday)

How do I watch live streaming of the India vs England 2nd T20I 2021?

You can watch India vs England 2nd T20I 2021 live cricket streaming match on Hotstar and JIO TV in India.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs England 2nd T20I 2021?

You can watch India vs England 2nd T20I 2021 on Star Sports Network.

What are the squads for India vs England 2nd T20I 2021?

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma (vc), KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Navdeep Saini, Deepak Chahar, Rahul Tewatia, Ishan Kishan (reserve wicketkeeper).

England: Eoin Morgan (captain), Joss Buttler, Jason Roy, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley, Chris Jordan, Mark Wood, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Sam Billings, Jonny Bairstow, Jofra Archer.

India vs England Live Streaming Cricket, LIVE IND vs ENG 2020 Scorecard, India vs England Score Match Today And Online Updates, Check Live Cricket Score and Updates IND vs ENG 2021