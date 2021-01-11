AUS vs IND 3rd Test Day 5: Josh Hazlewood dismisses Cheteshwar Pujara with an absolute peach

Image Source : TWITTER/ICC Cheteshwar Pujara fell after a valiant 77 off 206 deliveries on Day 5 of the Sydney Test.

Cheteshwar Pujara's gritty stay on the final day of the Sydney Test came to an end in the second session, thanks to an absolute peach of a delivery from Josh Hazlewood.

Pujara, who faced 205 deliveries for his 77-run knock, fell to a length delivery outside off which kept low. Pujara plays down the wrong line as the ball, which seemed to angle in, straightened after hitting the deck and struck the stumps.

After losing Ajinkya Rahane (4) early on Day 5, Cheteshwar Pujara and Rishabh Pant (97) did well to ignite the Indian hopes of a miraculous victory at the Sydney Cricket Ground. However, Pant's wicket in the 80th over of the game turned the game in Australia's favour again.

Pujara's dismissal further dented India's hopes for a win.

Earlier, Australia declared their second innings on 312/6 to give India a 407-run target in the Sydney Test.

The four-match series is currently level at 1-1.