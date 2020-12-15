AUS vs IND: Shane Warne predicts Australia to beat India 2-1 in Test series

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Shane Warne has predicted Australia to beat India 2-1 in the upcoming Test series.

The upcoming four-match Test series between Australia and India promises to be an action-packed contest as two of the leading sides in world cricket face in the longest format. In their previous meet Down Under in 2018-19, India defeated the home side 2-1, registering their first-ever Test series win on Aussie soil.

However, the Aussie side lacked two of their star batsmen in Steve Smith and David Warner, who were facing a year's ban on ball-tampering charges. While Smith has returned to the side since, Warner is currently on the sidelines as he continues recovery from groin injury.

Former Australian cricketer and one of the all-time great spinners, Shane Warne talked about the upcoming Test series, and predicted the winner.

“Who do I think will win? I think Australia will win in these home conditions. My head sort of says India, my heart says Australia. But I think with Virat Kohli playing only that first Test match, Australia might have a bit too much firepower. I will say 2-1 to Australia,” Warne told Spprts Tak.

Warne also talked about the huge improvement in the Indian team over the years, and credited BCCI for the same.

“India deserved to win that series a couple of years ago (against Australia in 2018/19)because they were the better team. Virat Kohli, probably the biggest superstar in cricket at the moment, said Test cricket is the most important format of the game,” Shane Warne said.

“Huge congratulations to the BCCI, the way they have stuck to their first-class cricket. Players are actually going back to first-class cricket, they have to make runs, get selected.

“I reckon in the time I played India, it was more ODI cricket, there was no T20 obviously. India have now become one of the best sides in the world if not the best in the Test match arena. I think the IPL has helped,” Warne added.

“All the international fast bowlers coming to play IPL, terrific young batsmen from India facing the quality international fast bowlers. India are producing lots of fast bowlers. I am thoroughly looking for this series."

The first Test, which will be a day/night match, is scheduled to be played in Adelaide.