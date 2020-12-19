Live Cricket Score India vs Australia 1st Test Day 3: Live Updates from Pink Ball Test in Adelaide

Live Match India vs Australia 2020-21, Live Cricket Streaming 1st Test Adelaide: When And Where to Watch IND vs AUS Live Cricket Today’s Match Online And on TV.

India vs Australia 1st Test, Day 3 live score

India vs Australia 1st Test Day 3

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of India vs Australia 1st Test Day 3. India finished the Day 2 of the Pink Ball Test on 9/1 in the second innings after taking a 53-run first innings lead. India, at the beginning of the second day, were bundled out for 244 as the tailenders were wiped out within 8 runs. In response, Australia were dented by Ashwin's four-wicket haul and Umesh Yadav 's three-fer. The touring party bowled out Australia for just 191 in the first innings and gained a 53-run lead. Skipper Tim Paine (73*) and Marnus Labuschagne (47) steadied Australia's innings after they lost first five wickets on 79. In the second innings, India also had a shaky start as Prithvi Shaw was sent back cheaply on 4. The youngster's dreadful form continued as a swinging delivery by Pat Cummins shattered the woodwork. At the stumps, India were 9/1. They've achieved 62-run lead in the on-going Test. Here, you can find ball-by-ball updates of India vs Australia 1st Test Day 2 Live on indiatvnews.com. LIVE STREAMING

Brief Preview: Virat Kohli must be feeling confident after an impressive 74 in the first innings and will be looking to score quickly to put a huge total to have a psychological advantage over the hosts. But before that Aussie bowling attack have to deal with the likes of Mayank Agarwal and Cheteshwar Pujara with nightwatchman Jasprit Bumrah too in the fray. The pitch appeared to look faster than how it was on the opening day and the batting is expected to get tougher in these conditions. FULL PREVIEW