India vs Australia 1st ODI: From Pitch report to records, all you need to know about Mohali

India and Australia will lock horns in the first of the three-match ODI series starting from September 22. The series opener is set to be played in Mohali for the first time in four years. This is also an important series for both sides in terms of fine-tuning their combination for the upcoming World Cup scheduled to start from October 5.

While the two teams will face each other in their tournament opener on October 8 in Chennai, this series is a perfect dress rehearsal. However, the hosts have decided to rest a few of their senior players in trying to keep them fresh for the mega event. Moreover, Australia will see their key players returning from injuries even as Mitchell Starc and Glenn Maxwell remain unavailable for the first ODI.

IND vs AUS 1st ODI Pitch Report

Mohali is hosting an ODI for the first time in four years. The pitch is known to be brilliant for batting over the years but longer boundary dimensions make six-hitting tough for the players. The team winning the toss is likely to opt to bowl first.

Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali Numbers Game

Total ODI Matches - 26

Matches won batting first - 15

Matches won bowling first - 11

Average first innings score - 265

Average second innings score - 228

Highest total - 392/4 (50 overs) by IND vs SL

Lowest total - 89/10 (25 overs) by PAK vs SA

Highest score chased - 359/6 (47.5 overs) by AUS vs IND

Lowest score defended - 207/8 (50 overs) by AUS vs WI

Squads

Australia Squad: David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Josh Inglis, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey(w), Marcus Stoinis, Cameron Green, Pat Cummins(c), Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Ellis, Sean Abbott, Matthew Short, Spencer Johnson, Tanveer Sangha

India Squad: Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w/c), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Prasidh Krishna, Washington Sundar

