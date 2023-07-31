Rinku Singh's entry into Indian team makes Netizens believe his day will come sooner

Follow us on Image Source : AP Rinku Singh

Rinku Singh's name has been a constant name in many people's minds after his stellar IPL 2023 for Kolkata Knight Riders. The left-handed batter smoked 474 runs in 14 matches at a whopping strike rate of 149.53 and an average of 59.25. Despite these efforts, Rinku stayed a little far from a team India call-up. He was not included in the West Indies T20Is but has been rewarded with two call-ups into the team for T20Is. The Southpaw's inclusion in the Ireland series has left netizens believing his India debut might be done sooner.

Rinku was included in India's T20I squad for the Ireland series on Monday, July 31. After he missed out on the Windies' squad, he was picked for the Asian Games squad. However, the Southpaw could be making his debut even before the Asian Games. Here are some reactions to his inclusion.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday announced its squad for the three-match T20I series against Ireland. The team has witnessed some big changes in the squad. T20I captain Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav have been rested, while pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Prasidh Krishna make returns to the team after a long injury gap.

Notably, Bumrah has been made the captain of the team for the three-match contest against the Irish side, while Ruturaj Gaikwad will be his deputy. Notably, Rinku Singh has also been called into the squad after missing out in the T20I series against West Indies.

Notably, uncapped Indian stars Tilak Varma, Jitesh Sharma and Rinku Singh received rewards for their performances in the IPL as they have been called into the squad. All three players have been included in India's Asian Games squad too but can sooner make their debut before the continental event in China.

India's squad for Ireland T20Is:

Jasprit Bumrah (Capt), Ruturaj Gaikwad (vc), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Sanju Samson (wk), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shivam Dube, W Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Ravi Bishnoi, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan.

Latest Cricket News