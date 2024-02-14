India predicted playing XI for 3rd Test vs England, 4 changes likely

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Devdutt Padikkal has earned his maiden call-up to India's Test squad for this match

The third Test of the five-match series between India and England will commence on February 15 in Rajkot. England have already named their playing XI with one change from the last game as Shoaib Bashir has been benched for Mark Wood who was rested in the second Test. Over the last 10 days or so, various injury updates and the squad announcement has kept the Indian cricket fans busy and it is very much likely that the hosts will end up making four changes to their playing XI from last game.

However, there won't be any change in the top three with skipper Rohit Sharma expected to open the innings alongside Yashasvi Jaiswal who smashed a brilliant double-century in the last Test. Shubman Gill is also coming on the back of a century in the second innings of second Test and will continue to bat at three.

Meanwhile, there is every chance of debutant batting at number with KL Rahul ruled out of third Test and Shreyas Iyer dropped. Sarfaraz Khan is expected to make his Test debut while Devdutt Padikkal can also get his Test cap as one of them will definitely play. The inexperienced middle-order will also see Rajat Patidar playing only his second Test after providing a much needed assurance with his batting in Vizag.

Moving ahead, Ravindra Jadeja is set to return having recovered from hamstring injury and will also assume his all-round role. There is a major change in the offing in the wicketkeeping department as Dhruv Jurel also looks set to make his debut for India with KS Bharat constantly underperforming especially with the bat. Moreover, the latter also fumbled multiple times behind the stumps and might have lost his place in the team as preferred keeper for now.

The bowling attack will comprise of Ravi Ashwin ad there could be a toss up between Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav for the final spinner's slot. With Jadeja returning, only one of Axar or Kuldeep can play and it will depend on the kind of surface that will be provided for the Test match. If India are looking for batting depth, Axar will play and bat at eight while a more aggressive option will be to go with Kuldeep in search for wickets.

Among pacers, Jasprit Bumrah will play this Test match amidst talks about resting him while Mukesh Kumar is set to be dropped in favour of Mohammed Siraj after an underwhelming outing in Visakhapatnam.

India predicted XI for 3rd Test: Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Sarfaraz Khan, Rajat Patidar, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Axar Patel/Kuldeep Yadav, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj