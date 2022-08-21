IND vs ZIM 3rd ODI Probable Playing XI: Will Rahul Tripathi make his debut? RCB player can also receive cap

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER, IPL Rahul Tripathi, Team RCB

The third and final match of the three-match ODI series between India and Zimbabwe will be played on Monday, 22 August. Team India has already registered the series victory by winning the first two games. They will be eyeing a clean sweep in the final match.

While the focus will be on the skipper KL Rahul, the bench strength can also be tried in the match. The most prominent contender among them is Rahul Tripathi who didn't make it to the playing XI even during the tour of Ireland and is waiting for his debut.

Apart from Rahul Tripathi, RCB all-rounder Shahbaz Ahmed, who was included in the Indian squad for the first time, can also be given a chance in the 3rd ODI.

Axar Patel has been a part of the team since the last West Indies tour. In this situation, an initiative can be taken to give Shahbaz a chance by giving him rest. By giving rest to Shikhar Dhawan or Shubman Gill, a place can be created for Rahul Tripathi in the playing XI.

Deepak Chahar, who became the man of the match by scalping three wickets in the first match, did not play in the second match. However, no information was revealed from the captain or the board regarding this.

Shardul Thakur, who came in his place in the team, also took three wickets in the second ODI. Apart from this, Avesh Khan, part of the Asia Cup team, has not yet appeared in both the ODIs. He can also be included in the team in the last match.

Probable playing XI for India:

KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill/Rahul Tripathi, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Sanju Samson, Shardul Thakur, Akshar Patel/Shahbaz Ahmed, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj/Avesh Khan

Probable Playing XI for Zimbabwe:

Innocent Kaia, Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Wesley Madhevere, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Regis Chakabva, Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Brad Evans, Victor Nyauchi, Tanaka Chivanga

