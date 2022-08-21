IND vs ZIM 3rd ODI: India eye clean sweep against Zimbabwe

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV India vs Zimbabwe 3rd ODI

Team India will lock horns with Zimbabwe in the third and last match of the ongoing ODI series on Monday. While the men in blue who are in lead with 2-0 will eye a clean sweep, Zimbabwe will aim to win the last game for pride.

This will translate to the visiting team getting yet another opportunity to carry out experimentation keeping the bigger picture in mind, i.e, next year's ICC World Cup.

Skipper KL Rahul who joined the Indian squad after a long gap has motivated the players enough to go out and grab the chances with both hands.

Also Read: IND vs ZIM: We bat deep and weren't nervous - KL Rahul on India's top-order wobble

If the 161 all-out in the second game is any evidence, the home team continues to look for a quick fix to its batting woes, while the bowlers are also not able to trouble the Indian batting line-up that has some of the top ODI players in its ranks. For proof, one can take a look at Shikhar Dhawan's statistics in the 50-over format.

Shubman Gill will certainly look to have another go at the Zimbabwe bowlers in the third match after playing a major role in adding runs to the scoreboard in the last two matches.

The move to promote himself up the order did not work in the second match but that will not deter Rahul from trying it out one more time.

In the absence of the front-line bowlers, this attack has performed extremely well and showed what it is capable of, and the quality of opposition is no reason to undermine the efforts of committed people like Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Prasidh Krishna and Axar Patel.

Among the batters, Ishan Kishan, if he gets another chance will want to bounce back with a good knock.

On the other hand, Zimbabwe might promote Sikandar Raza and Sean Williams, Zimbabwe's best batters for some time now, in the line-up to register a win.

Also Read: Asia Cup 2022: Will Shaheen Afridi's absence be advantageous for India? Fans have their say

Full squads:

Team India: KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohd Siraj, Deepak Chahar, Shahbaz Ahmed.

Team Zimbabwe: Regis Chakabva, Ryan Burl, Tanaka Chivanga, Bradley Evans, Luke Jongwe, Innocent Kaia, Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Clive Madande, Wessely Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani, John Masara, Tony Munyonga, Richard Ngarava, Victor Nyauchi, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Donald Tiripano.

(Inputs from PTI)

Latest Cricket News