West Indies announce strong squad for India ODI series; Shimron Hetmyer returns, Nicholas Pooran unavailable

Shimron Hetmyer has returned as West Indies announced squad for India ODI series

After the Test series was won 1-0 by the Indian team following the second game ending in a draw because of relentless rain on the final day in Port of Spain, Trinidad, the two teams will face each other in a three-match ODI series starting Thursday, July 27 in Barbados. While India had already announced the ODI squad along with the one for the Test matches since they are touring, the hosts have announced after the completion of the Test series.

The 15-member squad will be led by Shai Hope, who will also keep wickets with Nicholas Pooran unavailable. Pooran, who is plying his trade currently in the Major League Cricket for MI New York, will be unavailable for the three ODIs along with all-rounder Jason Holder. On the other hand, left-handed Shimron Hetmyer is in line to play his first ODI in two years as he returns to the national side for the first time since the T20 World Cup ouster.

Not just Hetmyer, fast bowler Oshane Thomas has also earned a recall. Speaking about their returns, CWI chief selector Desmond Haynes said, "We welcome Oshane and Shimron back into the group. Both have played at the international level before, with some success, and we believe they will fit well into the set-up.

"Oshane brings pace and is a potential wicket-taker with the new ball. Shimron’s style of batting will offer a lot especially in the middle stage of the innings and he is also a potential ‘finisher’," he added.

Three players including pacer Jayden Seales, leg-spinner Yannic Cariah and left-arm spinner Gudakesh Motie have all recovered form their respective injuries and have returned to the West Indies side for the three-match series.

West Indies squad for India ODIs: Shai Hope (w/c), Rovman Powell (vc), Alick Athanaze, Yannic Cariah, Keacy Carty, Dominic Drakes, Shimron Hetmyer, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Gudakesh Motie, Jayden Seales, Romario Shepherd, Kevin Sinclair, Oshane Thomas

Additional players at the preparatory camp: Dennis Bulli, Roston Chase, McKenny Clarke, Kavem Hodge, Jair McCallister, Obed McCoy, Kevin Wickham

