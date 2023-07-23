Sunday, July 23, 2023
     
India TV Sports Desk Written By: India TV Sports Desk New Delhi Updated on: July 23, 2023 6:30 IST
IND vs WI 4th Day
Image Source : INDIA TV IND vs WI 4th Day

LIVE IND vs WI 2nd Test Day 4: India push to get Windies all-out, hosts look to hang around

LIVE IND vs WI 2nd Test Day 4: The Indian Cricket Team look to stop West Indies' resistance on Day 4 of the second Test against West Indies at Port of Spain. The hosts played time on the third day, adding just 143 runs in 67 overs on a rain-affected day. Meanwhile, the Indian bowlers produced a few rippers to get four wickets on a tough bowling Day. The Men in Blue will look to bowl the Windies out on the penultimate day and try to get a result. Follow for the Latest Updates.

Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

