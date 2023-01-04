IND vs SL, 2nd T20I: From Pitch Report to records - Here's everything about MCA Stadium, Pune

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV IND vs SL, 2nd T20I: Pitch Report & Records

India and Sri Lanka are all set to face off each other in the 2nd match of the three-match T20I series. Hardik's men just about managed to eke out a win by 2 runs. Taking into account how close the match went, Sri Lanka would be confident of making a comeback.

Pitch Report

Before the match begins, here is everything you need to know about the venue.

The average 1st innings score at MCA is 153, and it drops down to 128 in the 2nd. The pitch is generally great for batting, with some help for spinners. Expect a similar deck as the 1st match at Wankhede.

Will Toss Matter?

Only 3 international matches have been played at this venue and the team chasing has won two out of them. It doesn't say a lot but goes by the general belief that anything can be chased down in T20Is these days.

Although Hardik wanted to put the team in difficult situations going forward, he might again want to bat first.

Also Read: Shivam Mavi creates record on T20I debut; makes himself part of unique club

Basic Stats

Total matches: 3

Matches won batting first: 1

Matches won bowling first: 2

Average Stats

Average 1st Inns scores: 153

Average 2nd Inns scores: 128

Score Stats

The highest total recorded: 201/6 (20 Ov) by IND vs SL

The Lowest total recorded: 101/10 (18.5 Ov) by IND vs SL

The highest score chased: 158/5 (17.5 Ov) by IND vs ENG

The lowest score defended: 201/6 (20 Ov) by IND vs SL

India's T20I squad:

Hardik Pandya (Captain), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (VC), Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Umran Malik, Shivam Mavi, Mukesh Kumar

Sri Lanka's limited-overs squad for India (both T20I and ODI):

Dasun Shanaka (Captain), Kusal Mendis (Vice-captain for ODIs), Wanindu Hasaranga (Vice-captain for T20Is), Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Bhanuka Rajapaksa (only for T20Is), Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Ashen Bandara, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay (only for ODIs), Chamika Karunaratne, Dilshan Madushanka, Kasun Rajitha, Nuwanidu Fernando (only for ODIs), Dunith Wellalage, Pramod Madushan, Lahiru Kumara, Nuwan Thushara (only for T20Is)

Latest Cricket News