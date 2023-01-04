Shivam Mavi creates record on T20I debut; makes himself part of unique club

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Shivam Mavi

Shivam Mavi, on Tuesday, lived the dream vs Sri Lanka in the 1st T20I. He came in, delivered ferociously, and bagged one of the best figures for an Indian bowler on T20I debut.

Mavi sent back Nissanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Hasranga and Theekshana and gave away just 22 runs at an economy of 5.50. With this performance, Mavi made himself part of a unique club. Before him, it was Pragyan Ojha and Barinder Sran who took 4 wickets against Bangladesh and Zimbabwe respectively.

The Club

Pragyan Ojha in 2009: 21/4 vs BAN

Barinder Sran in 2016: 10/4 vs ZIM

Shivam Mavi in 2022: 22/4 vs SL

Match Report - IND vs SL, 1st T20I

Led by Shivam Mavi's magnificent debut in the 1st T20I vs Sri Lanka, Hardik Pandya's men beat Lankan Lions by 2 runs and lead the 3-match series 1-0 on Tuesday. Mavi ended with figures of 4/22.

Sri Lanka won the toss and opted to bowl. Batting first, Kishan blasted 17 off the very first over, but Sri Lankan bowlers made a comeback and India eventually huffed and puffed their way to 162. Chasing 163, Sri Lanka put up a brave fight and the match came down to 4 off the last ball for Sri Lanka. Axar was the bowler, and he defended 13 off the last 6 balls to hand India a series lead.

The Teams will next face off on January 5th, Thursday at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune.

