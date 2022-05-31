IND vs SA Series: Team India to assemble in New Delhi on 5th June for upcoming T20 series against South Africa

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER India to take on South Africa in a 5-match T20 series from 9th June (file photo)

With a successful end of the 15th edition of IPL, the focus has now shifted to the upcoming international cricket matches. India is set to play a five-match T20 home series against South Africa from 9th June.

BCCI has asked the Indian team to assemble on 5th June at New Delhi which is the first venue of the upcoming series, a Delhi District Cricket Association (DDCA) official has confirmed. The team will have a few practice sessions before their first game at the national capital.

On the other hand, the South African team will arrive on 2nd June.

The T20 series will be played with no restrictions as far as the crowd capacity is concerned, as the BCCI has allowed 100% crowd capacity. There will be no bio-bubble too. However, the players will go through regular Covid-19 tests.

The 18-member squad will be led by KL Rahul as captain and Rishabh Pant as vice-captain.

The 5-match T20 series is set to be played starting June 9 and will go on till June 19.

Venues

New Delhi

Cuttack

Bengaluru

Visakhapatnam

Rajkot

India squad: KL Rahul, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Venkatesh Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik.

South Africa squad: Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Rassie van der Dussen and Marco Jansen.

The Indian Test team will leave for England on 16th June to play one remaining test match while another team which is set to play against Ireland for two T20 games, will depart on June 23-24.