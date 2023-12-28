Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB Virat Kohli was seen giving the team talk in the huddle before the final session on Day 2 against South Africa

Team India endured a tough day at the office on Wednesday, December 27 on the second day of the ongoing first Test against South Africa in Centurion as the home side not only tracked down their total but also took an 11-run lead. Apart from a couple of periods of play, Indian bowlers remained largely unimpressive and were made to toil hard, especially by the veteran opening batter Dean Elgar, who smashed an unbeaten 140 by the end of the second day's play.

To inject some motivation into the team, former India captain Virat Kohli gave an inspired team talk in the huddle ahead of the final session. Since the regular skipper Rohit Sharma was out of the field for some time due to reasons unknown, Kohli gave a rousing speech to motivate his bowlers even though officially Jasprit Bumrah was the stand-in captain.

The fans went gaga over the video that went viral on the internet.

Watch the video here:

Kohli, who has been India's best Test captain, was remembered by the fans on Day 2 when the bowlers lacked intensity and looked flat by the end of the day. Kohli on his best days as captain was known to get under the opposition's skin and made them work very hard through his army of pacers. But it wasn't to be on Day 2 and the entire country will hope that the bowlers can bowl out South Africa for not much on Day 3 so that they don't take a significant lead.

Rohit Sharma returned to lead the side a few overs later, but Elgar was a man on a mission as he just didn't seem to get out any which way. David Bedingham with a half-century on debut gave great support to Elgar and South Africa find themselves at the top after two days.

Latest Cricket News