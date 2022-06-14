Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV IND vs SA Fantasy XI tips

IND vs SA 3rd T20I Dream11: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream 11, Probable Playing XI for India vs South Africa

Match Details

India vs South Africa

3rd match, IND vs SA T20I

Tuesday, 7:00 PM

Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam

Dream 11 for IND vs SA, 3rd T20I

Keepers: Heinrich Klaasen, Dinesh Karthik

Batters: Ishan Kishan(VC), Shreyas Iyer, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller(C)

All-rounders: Dwaine Pretorius, Hardik Pandya

Bowlers: Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Harshal Patel

Probable Playing XI for IND vs SA, 3rd T20I

Probable XI of Team India: Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Umran Malik, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal

Probable XI of Team South Africa: Heinrich Klaasen, Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram, Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Dwaine Pretorious, Tabraiz Shamsi, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje

Full squads

India squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Hooda, Venkatesh Iyer, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Umran Malik

South Africa squad: Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Rassie van der Dussen and Marco Jansen.

Live Streaming Details

Where can I watch IND vs SA 3rd T20I series on TV?

The matches will be live telecasted on Star Sports Network - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 3 HD.

Where can I watch IND vs SA 3rd T20I series online?

The live streaming will be available on Disney+Hotstar.

Are there any injury updates?

KL Rahul and Kuldeep Yadav have been ruled out of the entire series owing to injuries.

When is match no.3 of IND vs SA series?

The third match is scheduled for 14th June, Tuesday

When does match no. 3 of IND vs SA series start?

The match starts at 7 PM IST

Where will the match no. 3 of IND vs SA series be played?

The third match is scheduled to be played at Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam

Where will be the upcoming matches between India and South Africa?