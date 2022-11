IND vs NZ: Glenn Phillips showers praise on Suryakumar, says what he does, I can't even dream of doing

Follow us on Image Source : AP Suryakumar Yadav

Ahead of the second T20I between India and the Kiwis on Sunday, New Zealander Glenn Phillips says he can't even "dream" of pulling off some of the incredible shots that Suryakumar Yadav plays with ease.

Suryakumar, world No. 1 T20 batter, will face Phillips' New Zealand at the Bay Oval, a ground where the Blackcaps dasher has fond memories of scoring a 46-ball hundred.

"He (Surya) is incredible. The things that he does I wouldn't even dream of doing. I would love to try but we have very different games. The wrist strength that he's got to be able to hit balls for six in extremely awkward areas is a talent you rarely see," Phillips said.

Suryakumar Yadav's performance against New Zealand so far:

Matches played: 3

Runs Scored: 63

Average runs: 21

Highest Score: 62

4s: 6

6s: 3

Phillips also mentioned that the "high risk-high reward game" that is played by him and Surya also keeps the opposition in the game.

"I have got my strengths and he has got his and we go about our jobs in different ways. And the way we both play presents opportunities for the opposition to get us out as well. It's part of the risk and reward of middle-order cricket in T20."

Surya has been the world's top run-getter in the 2022 calendar year with 1040 runs at an average of 43 and a strike rate of 186. On the other hand, Phillips is eighth in the ICC's T20I batters' list and has scored 650 runs at a strike rate of 158 plus.

Phillips is fearing that on good batting tracks like Bay Oval (Mt Maunganui) and McLean Park (Napier), Surya's strike rate would soar even higher.

"I could easily see (Surya's) strike rate being even higher here than it was in Aussie, with the slightly smaller grounds and the pitches very similar, potentially a bit bouncier with a bit more grass on them. It's going to be very interesting what sort of strike rates we see here."

(Inputs from PTI)

