IND vs IRE 2nd T20I: Hooda and Samson help India cruise

Sanju Smason scores his maiden 50 for India

Highlights Hooda and Samson added 176 runs for the second wicket

Hooda is the only Indian batsman to score a ton in Ireland

India lead the two match series 1-0

Malahide | Dublin: As India takes on Ireland in the second and the final T20I, things are going haywire for the Irish team. Team Ireland started in a very authoritative manner by getting the important scalp of Ishan Kishan, but what followed after that is something that the team Ireland will not forget in a very very long time.

Unlike the first match, this time around, Deepak Hooda was sent to bat at number three and did not disappoint. With the calm Sanju Samson at one end, Hooda just blasted through the Irish bowling and made a complete mockery out of them. The LSG (Lucknow Super Giants) batsman did what he can do best and kept on clubbing all the bowlers to different parts of the ground.

On the other hand, Sanju Samson just kept on rotating the strike and allowed Hooda to play more deliveries than him, ensuring that India is well on their way to score quick runs and post a huge total on the board. Once he crossed his fifty, Samson was in no mood to stop and followed Hooda with his exploits.

In the process, Samson scored his maiden half-century in the blues, whereas Deepak Hooda displayed extraordinary batting skills and raced away to his maiden century in T20Is. Both of them had a 176-run partnership which is the highest for India for any wicket in all T20I games played. Hooda and Samson also raced ahead of Jos Buttler and Dawid Malan and broke the record of highest partnership for the second wicket.

Ireland (Playing XI): Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie(c), Gareth Delany, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker(w), George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Andy McBrine, Craig Young, Joshua Little, Conor Olphert

India (Playing XI): Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya(c), Dinesh Karthik(w), Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Umran Malik