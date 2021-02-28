IND vs ENG | Varun Chakravarthy in doubt for England T20I series

Image Source : BCCI Varun Chakravarthy

Indian spinner Varun Chakravarthy might miss his second opportunity to make his international debut as it has been reported that he has failed to match the fitness benchmark set for the layers, which is completing a two-kilometer run within 8 and a half minutes or scoring 17.1 in the Yo-Yo test.

According to Cricbuzz, Varun, who has been recalled for the T20I series against England, following an impressive show in the IPL 2020 season in the UAE, has failed to match the fitness standards. Varun had earlier missed the Australia T20I series after being selected owing to an injury concern.

"I have not been informed of anything as yet," Varun told Cricbuzz when asked about the same and he now awaits an official confirmation.

Varun is presently training with the Kolkata Knight Riders team in Mumbai after spending three months at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru. According to Cricbuzz, the rehab program in Bengaluru improved his strength and conditioning but running remains an issue.

The five-match T20I series will begin on March 12 and all the matches will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.