India leave behind New Zealand to become the 2nd most successful team in Cricket World Cup history

Follow us on Image Source : AP India beat England by 100 runs to notch up their sixth win of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup

India's memorable campaign in the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup carried on in Lucknow as they beat England by 100 runs despite posting a modest score of 229 runs on the board in their sixth game of the tournament on Sunday, October 29. Team India maintained its 100 per cent record in the tournament and now finds itself on the verge of a semi-final qualification, which will be 8th for the Men in Blue in World Cup history.

With the 100-run win against England on Sunday, India left behind New Zealand on the list of teams with the most wins in the World Cup and now are second, just behind Australia with 59 victories. New Zealand have won 58 matches while Australia are on top with 73 wins in 100 games in ODI World Cup.

Most wins in ODI World Cup

Australia - 73 wins in 100 matches

India - 59 wins in 90 matches

New Zealand - 58 wins in 95 matches

England - 49 wins in 89 matches

Pakistan - 47 wins in 85 matches

Out of the six wins so far, the one against England would probably be the most satisfying for India given the situation they found themselves in and were able to come out of it with flying colours. It panned out in a similar way to the game against Australia but since they were batting first for the first time in the competition, it had its own challenges.

Skipper Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and Suryakumar Yadav's knocks helped India get to a score of 229, which was a good recovery but still was 25-30 short of a good score. However, it was the pace-bowling duo of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami, who shared seven wickets between them, which propelled India to a magnificent win.

Latest Cricket News