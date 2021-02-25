IND vs ENG: Ahmedabad registers shortest Test since 1935, Kohli pips Dhoni for captaincy record - In Numbers

Image Source : BCCI India beat England by 10 wickets

A blink and a miss Test. It only lasted for 140.2 overs bowled across five and a half sessions, 842 deliveries to be more precise. The Ahmedabad game, a Pink Ball affair, was touted to be the only Test of concern from all who had jumped in to place their predictions ahead of the Test series in at the start of this month with most backing England to run away with a win. And the game did start in their favour with Joe Root winning the toss. But it all boiled down to how the spinners of either side performed on a turning Ahmedabad track. Indian spin combination of Axar Patel and Ravichandran Ashwin picked 18 wickets between themselves to fold England twice in two days, for just 193 runs. India wrapped up the game with an emphatic 10-wicket win in Ahmedabad to take a 2-1 lead in the series and inch closer to the World Test Championship final.

842 deliveries were bowled during the 3rd Test, which is the least in a game since West Indies' game against England at Bridgetown in 1935 when 672 deliveries were bowled. Overall, it was the seventh shortest Test match in terms of deliveries and shortest in the post-World-War era. It is also the shortest ever in India after the Kolkata Pink Ball Test where 968 balls were delivered.

22 times has a Test match completed within two days in 2412 Tests played to date. It is however the second such game on Indian soil after the one-off clash against Afghanistan in Bengaluru in 2018.

387 runs scored in the third Test, combining the two teams, is the fifth-lowest aggregate for a Test in India and lowest since the Bengaluru game against South Africa in the 2015/16 series.

22 is the number of wins that Virat Kohli has amassed on home soil which places him atop, ahead of MS Dhoni's tally of 21. Kohli managed it in 29 appearances, while Dhoni's 21 wins came in 30 such appearances. Overall, he has equalled Steve Waugh's tally of 22 wins at home which is the third-most by any Test captain after Graeme Smith's 30 off 53 matches and Ricky Ponting's 29 off 39 matches.