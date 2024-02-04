Sprinter Ben Stokes grabs blinder to dismiss Shreyas Iyer, Barmy army share knee-surgery throwback | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB Ben Stokes.

Ben Stokes' magic cannot be kept out of action. Even though the England captain is not bowling, he continues to be among the biggest headline pullers whenever his team takes the field. Whether it's Bazball cricket, or throwing everything on the field, Stokes remains one of the best anyone will watch on the field.

The England captain solidified this when he displayed impeccable acrobatics skills to help Tom Hartley dismiss Shreyas Iyer. Stokes, who had knee surgery nearly two months before, made a stunning effort to leave everyone in awe on the field. Stationed at mid-off, he ran like an Olympic sprinter behind towards the long-off boundary and dived full stretch to get Iyer. Notably, he also implemented a brilliant game plan as he was earlier fielding at long-off but brought himself up to lure Iyer to go big. The plan worked wonders.

Hartley played a big part in this plan. The left-arm spinner sent one ball fuller outside the leg stump. Iyer came down charging to go hoist it over mid-on but miscued it as the lobbed in the air travelling towards long-off. Stokes ran behind like a sprinter and made a dive to take a blinder. The grab made headlines on social media too with England's Barmy Army sharing a throwback post on X.

The Barmy Army shared a post on social media sharing two pictures of Stokes. On one side, the England fan army posted Stokes' picture of him on crutches, and on the other side of him grabbing a stunner - both in distance of two months.