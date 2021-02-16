IND vs ENG 2nd Test | Injury scare for India as Shubman Gill suffers blow to left forearm

Image Source : TWITTER/BCCI Shubman Gill

Opener Shubman Gill sustained a blow on his left forearm while fielding on Day 3 of the second Test between India and England. The Punjab batsman has been taken for scans and won't be fielding on the fourth day. He is currently monitored by the BCCI medical team.

"Shubman Gill sustained a blow on his left forearm while fielding on Day 3 of the 2nd Test. He has been taken for a precautionary scan. The BCCI Medical Team is assessing him. He won't be fielding today," tweeted the BCCI.

Shubman was fielding at short leg when he endured a blow to his forearm. In the second innings, the 21-year-old had scored 14 before getting trapped off Jack Leach's flighted delivery.

Earlier, Ravichandran Ashwin scored his fifth Test century as the hosts set England a challenging target of 482 runs and reduced them to 53/3 at stumps on the third day. Ashwin's century followed a five-wicket haul in England's first innings, making him only the second player to achieve the feat of a century and a fifer in the same game on three different instances.

Proving his worth with the bat, Shubman had notched up a majestic 91 in the fourth and final Test against Australia in Brisbane. Adding a century stand with Cheteshwar Pujara, Gill kept India in the game before Rishabh Pant finished things off in style. He even finished as India's highest run-scorer despite missing the first Test in Adelaide.