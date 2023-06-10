Shubman Gill given out controversially in WTC Final: 'Such shameful act Cameron Green & Aus,' netizens react

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Cameron Green makes brilliant effort to dismiss Shubman Gill

India began their chase in the final of the World Test Championship against Australia on a positive note. Openers Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma made a strong start in their pursuit of a daunting target. Both the openers smoked a few boundaries before Gill was caught out by a stunning effort from Cameron Green.

The Aussie all-rounder Green showcased another blinder of an effort in the second innings of the game at Gully. But the catch seemed doubtful to be given out or not out as Green's fingers were clearly touching the ground. The only question was whether Green grounded the ball during his effort or not. The on-field umpires consulted the TV umpire, who took a look from a few angles and then decided to call it out. Both Gill and Rohit were left baffled and so are the users on social media.

Take a look at a few Tweets:

