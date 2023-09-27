IND vs AUS: Jasprit Bumrah achieves unwanted record after giving away 81 runs in 3rd ODI

Follow us on Image Source : AP Jasprit Bumrah gave away 81 runs in an expensive spell in the third ODI against Australia

Team India took on Australia in the third and final ODI of the series and the visitors decided to go with the batting line-up that they might go with in the World Cup. On a belter of a surface, Australian batters made full use of good pitch, small ground and advantage of batting first as David Warner and Mitchell Marsh came out all guns blazing. Australia were 100 up in the 12th over as it seemed they were in a mood to make Indians sweat.

Warner got out, Steve Smith batted in the same fashion. Marsh missed his century by just four runs but Marnus Labuschagne came and he continued getting those crucial boundaries and kept the scorecard ticking as the run rate never went down. India's frontline pacers Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah were taken to the cleaners as Australia at one point threatened the 400-run score.

However, five wickets in the last 20 overs ensured that India kept the scoring rate in check as Australia could only get to 352, which was still a massive score and the highest at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium.

Bumrah was the wrecker-in-chief dismissing Labuschagne, Alex Carey and Glenn Maxwell. However, he was also the most expensive bowler for India as he gave away 81 runs in his 10 overs. By the virtue of the same, Bumrah achieved an unwanted record in his name as this was his joint-most expensive spell in ODI cricket. Previously Bumrah had given away 81 runs against England in Cuttack in 2017 in an ODI, however, that was a 9-over spell.

Most expensive spells by Bumrah in ODIs

2/81 vs ENG, Cuttack, 2017 (9 overs)

3/81 vs AUS, Rajkot, 2023

2/79 vs ENG, Pune, 2017

1/79 vs AUS, Sydney, 2020

India started well in a huge chase of 353 with Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli hitting half-centuries. However, there is a long way to go.

