IND vs AUS 3rd Test: Stand-in skipper Steve Smith eyes special Alan Border, Steve Waugh record | Know More

Australia’s stand-in skipper for the Indore Test match, Steve Smith will eye a special piece of record as his side take on India in the third Test of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Smith, who will deputise for Pat Cummins in the Indore Test will wear the captain’s armband and will look to surpass records set by former captains Steve Waugh and Alan Border.

What is the record?

As things stand, Smith has scored 15 hundreds while captaining the Australian side before being sacked with the role for the infamous ‘Sandpaper Gate'. Both Waugh and Border have 15 hundreds to their name while they captained the side, with Ricky Ponting (19), the only other Australian captain with more hundreds.

Australian captains with most Test hundreds

Ricky Ponting – 19 hundreds

Steve Smith – 15 hundreds

Steve Waugh – 15 hundreds

Alan Border – 15 hundreds

Australia eye WTC final spot

Despite trailing 2-0 in the series, a draw for the Aussies will be enough for them to make the final of the World Test Championship (WTC). As things stand, a draw for them will see them lose the series but will guarantee a spot in the final which kickstarts on June 7 at the Oval. Skipper Cummins’ absence will see Steve Smith lead the side as the former is back home with family issues.

Cummins to be back for Ahmedabad Test?

The Aussies skipper will be back in India next month to lead the ODI side while question marks remain on his participation in the fourth Test. The Ahmedabad Test will start on March 9, which should give ample time for Cummins to make his return to the side. He along with David Warner will be in the contingent for the limited-overs series which starts on March 17 in Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium.

