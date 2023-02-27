Ek Kohli bacha hai aur tussi bache ho: Haris Rauf remembers Virat in hilarious conversation with Babar Azam

Monday, February 27, 2023
     
Virat Kohli and Haris Rauf are two stars of Cricket for their countries. While Kohli has now become a veteran and a maestro batter, Rauf's International career is not that old.

India's Virat Kohli is considered one of the greatest batters of all time. The former Indian captain has been a class apart and has punished the bowling lineups single-handedly with his outstanding game in International cricket. Virat Kohli vs Haris Rauf was a special contest to watch out for in the T20 World Cup in 2022. With his back against the wall, the Indian star Kohli dished out two sixes in a crunch moment in the World Cup encounter to help India emerge victorious in a nail-biter.

Meanwhile, Pakistani bowler Rauf remembered the former Indian captain in a hilarious conversation with Pakistan captain Babar Azam. In a video posted by Pakistan Super League franchise Lahore Qalandars, Rauf can be seen naming his dream wickets to Peshawar Zalmi skipper Babar Azam. "No matter what happens. I just need to take your wicket! Only Kohli and you are the exception right now. Williamson was saved from slip twice. But I have these 3-4 players, in my mind", Rauf said to Babar as the two had a light moment on the field.

Babar replied that the speedster has got him in nets and should consider those but Rauf wants his wicket in a match.  "But you already got me in practice sessions. Why don't you consider those?" Rauf, who began to laugh, replied, "No. I need your wicket in the match," Rauf added, before Babar concluded, "God does well with all."

Watch the Video here:

Virat Kohli was on a different mode on that day. Facing all the odds, Kohli played a gem of a knock in the Group stage match against Pakistan. After being 31/4 after 6.1 overs, India went on to register a win for the ages as they chased down the target of 160 on the last ball. Virat Kohli has faced Rauf in 4 innings, across formats. The Indian star has made 42 runs in 32 balls and has not been dismissed even once by the Pakistani bowler.

