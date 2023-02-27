Ek Kohli bacha hai aur tussi bache ho: Haris Rauf remembers Virat in hilarious conversation with Babar Azam

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Virat Kohli and Haris Rauf

India's Virat Kohli is considered one of the greatest batters of all time. The former Indian captain has been a class apart and has punished the bowling lineups single-handedly with his outstanding game in International cricket. Virat Kohli vs Haris Rauf was a special contest to watch out for in the T20 World Cup in 2022. With his back against the wall, the Indian star Kohli dished out two sixes in a crunch moment in the World Cup encounter to help India emerge victorious in a nail-biter.

Meanwhile, Pakistani bowler Rauf remembered the former Indian captain in a hilarious conversation with Pakistan captain Babar Azam. In a video posted by Pakistan Super League franchise Lahore Qalandars, Rauf can be seen naming his dream wickets to Peshawar Zalmi skipper Babar Azam. "No matter what happens. I just need to take your wicket! Only Kohli and you are the exception right now. Williamson was saved from slip twice. But I have these 3-4 players, in my mind", Rauf said to Babar as the two had a light moment on the field.

Babar replied that the speedster has got him in nets and should consider those but Rauf wants his wicket in a match. "But you already got me in practice sessions. Why don't you consider those?" Rauf, who began to laugh, replied, "No. I need your wicket in the match," Rauf added, before Babar concluded, "God does well with all."

Watch the Video here:

Virat Kohli was on a different mode on that day. Facing all the odds, Kohli played a gem of a knock in the Group stage match against Pakistan. After being 31/4 after 6.1 overs, India went on to register a win for the ages as they chased down the target of 160 on the last ball. Virat Kohli has faced Rauf in 4 innings, across formats. The Indian star has made 42 runs in 32 balls and has not been dismissed even once by the Pakistani bowler.

Latest Cricket News