IND vs AUS 2023: India prepare special strategy for Test series against Australia, rope in bowlers with squad

IND vs AUS 2023: India await the Australian challenge in a four-match Test series. The series is set to witness high-voltage cricket action as the two giants clash in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. As both teams have some big weapons in their sides, both are preparing hard to mitigate the threat. After Australia called in an Ashwin duplicate Maheesh Pithiya in their practice, team India have also roped in two bowlers to counter Australia.

As the first Test inches close, India have called in off-spinners Jayant Yadav and Pulkit Narang as net bowlers to counter the threat of Nathan Lyon. They had earlier included four spinners- Saurabh Kumar, Washington Sundar, R Sai Kishore and Rahul Chahar in the net squad.

The addition of these players will boost the Indian team's practice, especially against spin. Jayant Yadav has played in 6 Test matches for India and has taken 16 wickets. He made his Test debut against England at Visakhapatnam in November 2016. Whereas Narang is yet to make his debut for India. In 22 First class matches, the 28-year-old has picked up 68 wickets at a 28.79 average. India already have the likes of Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel in the squad. India will look to start the series on a high note as a World Test Championship spot is also up for grabs.

India will face Australia in a four-match Test series starting on February 9 in Nagpur. The second Test will be played in Delhi from 17th February onwards, while the third will be played in Dharamsala from 1st March onwards. The final test will be held in Ahmedabad from 9th March onwards.

India squad for the first two Tests against Australia: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), R. Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Suryakumar Yadav.

