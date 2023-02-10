Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IND vs AUS 1st Test: Selection gamble backfires big time for Aussies, THIS player sent for scans

Australia’s selection gamble has backfired big time on them after suffering yet another blow in the Nagpur Test. The visitors who were narrowed at 177 in their first innings did not have the best time with the bat and could now face a big selection dilemma going into the second innings. As things stand, Matthew Renshaw is suffering from knee soar and hasn’t taken the field on Day 2 of the Nagpur Test.

Selection gamble backfires?

Renshaw, picked ahead of Travis Head for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy opener, was seen icing his right knee at Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium on Friday morning, with Ashton Agar fielding in his absence.

“I don’t know how severe it is but it’s not a great sign that he’s not on the field,” former Test batter Mark Waugh said on commentary.

“I hear that he’s been taken to the hospital for precautionary scans or X-rays, so that’s the last thing Australia need, another injury to one of their players and top-order batsmen.”

Renshaw was dismissed by Indian spinner Ravindra Jadeja for a golden duck in the first innings, trapped LBW after missing a delivery that beat his inside edge. The Queenslander’s injury has further compounded the surprising decision to axe Head, who scored 525 runs at 87.50 during the recent home summer against South Africa and the West Indies.

Renshaw’s unfortunate injury record

Renshaw has an unfortunate track record of injury and illness in the Australian Test side. He was ruled out of the 2017 SCG Test against Pakistan after being struck in the helmet while fielding at short leg. A couple of months later, he was forced to retire hurt during the first Test against India in Pune due to a stomach bug.

The following year, Renshaw was ruled out of the first Test against Pakistan in the United Arab Emirates after suffering another concussion scare during a warm-up match in Dubai. Then, after waiting nearly five years for his next opportunity in the Test side, Renshaw tested positive to Covid-19 ahead of day one of the New Year’s Test against South Africa.

