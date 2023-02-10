Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IND vs AUS 1st Test: Rohit Sharma dominates Aussies in Orange City to surpass Steve Smith in this elite list

Rohit Sharma has continued his sensational start to 2023 after he scored his first hundred in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy on Friday (February 10). The ton also saw him surpass Steve Smith in an elite list of players on the global stage. On the horizon, he held one end for India and played a composed inning after India lost Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav in the first two sessions of Day 2.

Rohit surpasses Steve Smith in this list

After scoring his ninth ton in the Test format, Rohit surpassed Smith for most international hundreds as he now has 43, one more than his Australian counterparts 42. In scoring the hundred, he also has more triple figure scores than West Indies legend Chris Gayle, who has 42 international hundreds.

This Rohit’s second hundred of 2023 having scored an ODI ton against New Zealand in Indore. It took 171 deliveries for Rohit to reach his hundred and looked in immaculate form for the Indian team.

The list also contains some of the big names in world cricket in the form of Joe Root, Virat Kohli, David Warner in the active names. Sachin Tendulkar leads the way with 100 tons while Virat is currently on 74 while Warner has 45 tons to his name. England’s Joe Root has 44 hundreds in 434 international matches.

Most international hundreds (Active Players)

Virat Kohli – 74

David Warner – 45

Joe Root – 44

Rohit Sharma – 43*

Steve Smith – 42

India take first innings lead

A special remark, Rohit also became the first skipper of India to score a hundred in all the three formats of the game. His special ton helped India to a first innings lead as they now look to dominate the Aussies on all fronts. At the time of writing India were heading towards 200 and looked solid as Ravindra Jadeja was batting on 13 runs and Rohit remained unbeaten on 105.

