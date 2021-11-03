IND vs AFG T20 World Cup 2021: India vs Afghanistan Head to Head record, T20I stats

In the quest for the first win of the T20 World Cup 2021, India will take on Afghanistan on Wednesday in Abu Dhabi. Both the sides will be playing their respective third fixtures of the tournament as they engage in match 33 of the tournament.
Ahead of the India-Afghanistan encounter in the marquee series, we look at their quick T20I stats.
India vs Afghanistan T20I statistics
Head to head
Total matches 2
India won 2
Afghanistan won 0
Both these T20I matches have been played in the previous edition of the World Cup.