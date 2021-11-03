Wednesday, November 03, 2021
     
IND vs AFG T20 World Cup 2021: India vs Afghanistan Head to Head record, T20I stats

India and Afghanistan have played just two T20I matches against each other in history so far. 

India TV Sports Desk India TV Sports Desk
New Delhi Published on: November 03, 2021 1:11 IST
File image of Mohammad Nabi
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES

File image of Mohammad Nabi

In the quest for the first win of the T20 World Cup 2021, India will take on Afghanistan on Wednesday in Abu Dhabi. Both the sides will be playing their respective third fixtures of the tournament as they engage in match 33 of the tournament.
 
Ahead of the India-Afghanistan encounter in the marquee series, we look at their quick T20I stats. 
 

India vs Afghanistan T20I statistics 

Head to head 

Total matches          2
India won                 2
Afghanistan won      0
Both these T20I matches have been played in the previous edition of the World Cup. 
 

Most runs/ Top run-getters 

India
Player name           Innings/ Runs
Suresh Raina                2/56
Virat Kohli                     1/50
Murali Vijay                   1/ 48
 
Afghanistan 
Player name            Innings/ Runs
Noor Ali Zadran                1/50
Asghar Stanikzai              2/ 36
Mohammad Nabi              2/31

Highest run-scorers

India
Player name                 Score
Virat Kohli                        50
Murali Vijay                      48
Suresh Raina                   38
 
Afghanistan
Player name                  Score
Noor Ali Zadran                  50
Mohammad Nabi                31
Asghar Stanikzai                30
 

Most sixes 

India
Player name              Number of sixes
Murali Vijay                   3
MS Dhoni                      3
Virat Kohli                     2
 
Afghanistan
Player name              Number of sixes
Asghar Stanikzai               3
Mohammad Nabi               2
Shafiqullah                         2
 

Most wickets/ Top wicket-takers

India
Player name                 Innings/ Wickets
Lakshmipathy Balaji               1/3
Ashish Nehra                          1/3
Yuvraj Singh                            2/3
 
Afghanistan
Player name            Innings/ Wickets
Shapoor Zadran                    2/2
Hamid Hassan                       1/ 1
Dawlat Ahmadzai                    1/1
 

Most hundreds

No player from either side- India or Afghanistan has ever scored a century whenever the two sides have played T20Is in history. 
 

Most fifties

India
Player name           Number of fifties
Virat Kohli                        1
 
Afghanistan
Player name           Number of fifties
Noor Ali Zadran            1

