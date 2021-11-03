IND vs AFG T20 World Cup 2021: India vs Afghanistan Head to Head record, T20I stats

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES File image of Mohammad Nabi

In the quest for the first win of the T20 World Cup 2021, India will take on Afghanistan on Wednesday in Abu Dhabi. Both the sides will be playing their respective third fixtures of the tournament as they engage in match 33 of the tournament.

Ahead of the India-Afghanistan encounter in the marquee series, we look at their quick T20I stats.

India vs Afghanistan T20I statistics

Head to head

Total matches 2

India won 2

Afghanistan won 0

Both these T20I matches have been played in the previous edition of the World Cup.

Most runs/ Top run-getters

India

Player name Innings/ Runs

Afghanistan

Player name Innings/ Runs

Noor Ali Zadran 1/50

Asghar Stanikzai 2/ 36

Mohammad Nabi 2/31

Highest run-scorers

India

Player name Score

Virat Kohli 50

Murali Vijay 48

Suresh Raina 38

Afghanistan

Player name Score

Noor Ali Zadran 50

Mohammad Nabi 31

Asghar Stanikzai 30

Most sixes

India

Player name Number of sixes

Murali Vijay 3

MS Dhoni 3

Virat Kohli 2

Afghanistan

Player name Number of sixes

Asghar Stanikzai 3

Mohammad Nabi 2

Shafiqullah 2

Most wickets/ Top wicket-takers

India

Player name Innings/ Wickets

Lakshmipathy Balaji 1/3

Ashish Nehra 1/3

Yuvraj Singh 2/3

Afghanistan

Player name Innings/ Wickets

Shapoor Zadran 2/2

Hamid Hassan 1/ 1

Dawlat Ahmadzai 1/1

Most hundreds

No player from either side- India or Afghanistan has ever scored a century whenever the two sides have played T20Is in history.

Most fifties

India

Player name Number of fifties

Virat Kohli 1

Afghanistan

Player name Number of fifties

Noor Ali Zadran 1