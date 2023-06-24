ICC World Cup Qualifier 2023 Live Streaming in India: When and where to watch ZIM vs WI on TV, online?

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Shai Hope and Nicholas Pooran

Two in-form teams Zimbabwe and West Indies will clash in the 13th match of the ICC ODI World Cup Qualifier 2023 at Harare Sports Club on Saturday, June 24. Zimbabwe chased down 315 runs against Netherlands in just 40.5 overs with star all-rounder Sikandar Raza smashing the fastest ODI century for his nation in the last game.

On the other hand, West Indies recorded a big 101-run win over Nepal in their last game with Nicholas Pooran and Shai Hope producing brilliant centuries. West Indies retained the top spot in the Group A table with two wins in two games while Zimbabwe sit in the second position with two wins. With three wins in their last five ODI encounters against Zimbabwe, West Indies enter this game as favorites.

When is Zimbabwe vs West Indies ODI match?

Zimbabwe vs West Indies 13th ODI match will be played on Saturday, June 24

At what time does ZIM vs WI match begin?

Zimbabwe vs West Indies 13th ODI match will begin at 9:00 AM Local Time (Harare) and 12:30 PM IST

Where is the ZIM vs WI ODI match being played?

Zimbabwe vs West Indies 13th ODI match will be played at Harare's Sports Club.

Where can you watch ZIM vs WI ODI match on TV in India?

Zimbabwe vs West Indies 13th ODI match can be watched on Star Sports Network (SS1 SD+HD).

Where can you watch ZIM vs WI ODI match online in India?

One can watch Zimbabwe vs West Indies 13th ODI match online on the Disney+ HotStar and FanCode.

ZIM vs WI Squads:

West Indies Squad: Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Shamarh Brooks, Shai Hope (c & wk), Nicholas Pooran (wk), Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Yannic Cariah, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Keemo Paul, Johnson Charles, Keacy Carty, Roston Chase

Zimbabwe Squad: Joylord Gumbie, Craig Ervine (c), Sean Williams, Wessly Madhevere, Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl, Clive Madande (w), Wellington Masakadza, Richard Ngarava, Tendai Chatara, Blessing Muzarabani, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Brad Evans, Innocent Kaia, Luke Jongwe

