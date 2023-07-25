Tuesday, July 25, 2023
     
ICC slaps two-match ban on Harmanpreet Kaur for her outburst in Dhaka ODI

Harmanpreet Kaur becomes the first woman cricketer to be found guilty of Level 2 breach of the ICC Code of Conduct.

Sumeet Kavthale Written By: Sumeet Kavthale New Delhi Updated on: July 25, 2023 19:16 IST
Harmanpreet Kaur prior to the Australia T20I series in Dec
Image Source : GETTY Harmanpreet Kaur prior to the Australia T20I series in Dec 2022

Indian women's cricket team captain Harmanpreet Kaur received a two-match ban after being found guilty of a Level 2 breach of the ICC Code of Conduct on Tuesday, July 25. The star batter lost her temper during the third ODI against Bangladesh at Mirpur's Shere Bangla National Stadium and hit stumps with a bat and then criticized umpires.

Harmanpreet was found guilty of breaching article 2.8 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players for showing dissent at the umpire's decision and slammed with a 50% of match fee and three demerit points to her disciplinary record.

She was additionally fined 25% of the match fee for publicly criticizing umpires. Harmanpreet accepted offenses and the sanction proposed but Akhtar Ahmed of the ICC International Panel of Match Referees, so there was no need for a formal hearing. 

This is the first time any female cricketer is found guilty of a Level 2 breach which carries a penalty of 50-100% match fee and there to four demerit points for the next two years. Four demerit points mean a player will miss his or her next Test match or two white-ball international games.

 

