ICC reveals player of month nominees as Ravindra Jadeja pitted against Harry Brook

The International Cricket Council on Tuesday revealed the list of nominees for the player of the month for February 2023. Riding high on their performances, three players have been nominated for the monthly award.

India's Ravindra Jadeja is named among the three nominees for the Player of the month award alongside England's Harry Brook and West Indies' Gudakesh Motie. The Indian spin all-rounder has had a brilliant return to International cricket since his injury break. He has been a star performer with the ball and has made crucial contributions with the bat as well.

Jadeja returned to International cricket in the Border Gavaskar series against Australia. He picked 7 wickets in the first test before scalping 10 in the second game. Jadeja also picked 4 more wickets in the third test. In all three matches, he scored 107 runs across four innings. Jadeja was adjudged as player of the match on both the first two matches.

England's Harry Brook has been on song in Test cricket. He smashed quick-fire fifties in both innings of the first test against New Zealand. Brook registered his career-best 186 from 176 balls in the second test as England and New Zealand played a mouthwatering series. Brook was also named the Player of the series. He has also won the Player of the month award in December 2022.

Notably, the West Indies spinner Gudakesh Motie has made a brilliant start to his test career. The Guyana player has picked 19 wickets in the two test matches against Zimbabwe. He picked 6 wickets in the first test which ended as a draw, before collecting 13 wickets in the second victorious match against Zimbabwe.

Also, ICC has revealed the nominees for the Player of the month award in the women's category. Riding on their brilliant performances in the Women's T20 World Cup, Ash Gardner, Nat Sciver and Laura Wolvaardt have been listed for the monthly award. South Africa's Wolvaardt was the leading run-scorer in the tournament with 230 runs at an average of 46. Nat Sciver was also a vital cog for England in their World Cup campaign. She scored 216 runs at 72 and struck at 141.17. Gardner displayed brilliant all-around skills in Australia's victorious campaign. She made 110 runs at an average of 36.66 and picked 10 wickets in the tournament.

