ICC FTP 2023-27: Border-Gavaskar Trophy to have 5 Test matches, ICC announces schedule till 2027

Follow us on Image Source : PTI ICC announces FTP for 2023-27

ICC FTP 2023-27: The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday, August 18, 2022, announced the cricketing schedule till 2027. The highlight of this schedule is the 5 matches that will now be played between India and Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. ICC has restored the traditional Test series format for India and Australia after a long haul of 30 years. In the span of 5 years (2023-2027), 12 countries will have a crack at each other over various bilaterals and ICC events. According to the ICC's Future Tour Programs (FTP) schedule, a total of 777 international matches will be played which includes 173 Tests, 281 ODIs, and 323 T20Is. This surpasses the current cycle which only had 694 international games.

5 Test matches in Border-Gavaskar Trophy after 30 years

Apart from all the bilateral series that are meant to be played the ICC has some major plans and tournaments in place. The next FTP will start with the Border-Gavaskar Trophy which is scheduled to be played in India next year. The Border-Gavaskar will be a bit different this time around as it will feature 5 Test matches. Both the countries involved will host the series in the respective time that has been allotted to them. This will the first instance in 30 years when Australia and India will have a crack at each other in a 5-match Test series. Before this, a 5-match Test series between both these sides was played in 1992.

5 matches Test series between India and England too

As a part of the World Test Championship, India and England too will play 5-match test series. India, Australia, and England will play a combined number of 63 Test matches out of which, England will play 22 Tests, Australia will play 21 Tests and India will play 20 Tests.

Two T20I World Cups to be contested

West Indies and the USA will host the 2024 T20I World Cup. Pakistan has been assigned the responsibility of hosting the 2025 Champions Trophy, whereas India and Sri Lanka will cohost the 2026 ICC T20I World Cup. As far as the ODI World Cup goes, South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia will host the World Cup in the year 2027.

Latest Cricket News