'I strive for betterment every day' - Virat Kohli highlights his preparations for India vs Pakistan game

The Indian cricket team is set to kick off their Asia Cup 2023 campaign in a highly-anticipated clash against rivals Pakistan on Saturday, September 2. India and Pakistan face off in a highly-anticipated encounter at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium and once again focus will be on Virat Kohli, who is all prepared ahead of the mega clash.

Kohli has always managed to produce his best game while facing Pakistan and also has an impressive record while playing in Sri Lanka. He didn't get much game time prior to the tournament as he was given rest during the ODIs against West Indies. But he remains the biggest strength for India going into the Pakistan match and revealed his thoughts about the crucial match while speaking to Star Sports on Thursday.

The former captain highlighted Pakistan's in-form bowling attack and said that India need to be at their absolute best on Saturday.

“I feel bowling is their strength and they’ve got some really impactful bowlers that can change the course of the game anytime based on their skill set," Kohli said. "So, you have to be at your absolute best to face them, I only try to understand how I can better my game. Every day, every practice session, every year, every season, this is what has helped me play this well for so long and to perform for my team."

Kohli also talked about his preparation for the Pakistan match and added that he always tries to better himself even after achieving everything during his illustrious career.

"I don’t think you can perform consistently without that mindset because if your performance is your only goal, then you can be satisfied and stop working hard. There is no limit to it. There is no set achievement that if you reach a certain stage, you’ve reached excellence. I think I strive for betterment every day, so that is a better word to use, and yes, performance obviously becomes a by-product because your mindset is ‘How do I make my team win from this position?" Kohli added.

