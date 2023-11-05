'Huge honour to equal my hero's record' - Virat Kohli gets emotional after matching Sachin Tendulkar's feat

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli

Indian cricket team pulled off their biggest ODI win against South Africa in the 37th match of the World Cup 2023 on Sunday, November 5. Star batter Virat Kohli was the centre of attention as he scored an unbeaten hundred on his 35th birthday to make it a special occasion at Kolkata's Eden Gardens.

But more importantly, Kohli also broke Sachin Tendulkar's record for most ODI hundreds by producing his 49th century and also claimed the Player of the Match award. Sachin was quick to congratulate his former teammate for equalling his special record and also tipped to bring the next one soon.

After the game, the famous commentator and cricket pundit Harsha Bhogle asked Kohli his thoughts on Sachin's congratulatory message. Kohli played down the talks of comparison with Sachin and said that equalling his 'hero's record' is an emotional moment for him.

"I’m just happy that God has blessed me with that enjoyment," Kohli told Harsha Bhogle after the match. "I’m just happy that I’m being able to do what I have done over all these years. (On Sachin's message) It is all too much for me to take in now, to equal my hero’s record is something special for me. He is perfection when it comes to batting. It’s a very emotional moment for me. I know where I come from, I know the days I have watched him on TV. Just to get that appreciation from him means a lot to me."

Meanwhile, Sachin Tendulkar congratulated Kohli and urged him to break his record with his 50th ODI hundred in the upcoming games.

"Well played Virat. It took me 365 days to go from 49 to 50 earlier this year. I hope you go from 49 to 50 and break my record in the next few days. Congratulations!!" Sachin Tendulkar wrote in his Twitter post.

Latest Cricket News