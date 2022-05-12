He made a childish mistake, he is just a kid: Shoaib Akhtar on Pant's outburst vs RR

Follow us on Image Source : IPL Rishabh Pant | File Photo

It was match number 34 of the IPL. DC vs RR. The Capitals required 36 runs in the last six balls. It was a far fetched dream for DC to win it from there. But then something happened, and all hell broke loose.

Rovman Powell smacked the first three balls of the over for 18 runs, and suddenly Delhi believed. The real drama started on the fourth ball, which was around waist-high. The on-field umpire did not call it a no-ball. Rishabh Pant and the entire DC dug-out thought the opposite and threatened to call their batters back.

Sense prevailed in the end, the match went ahead, and Rajasthan won it. However, many cricket pundits criticised Pant for his behaviour.

Talking about the whole incident, Shoaib Akhtar, in conversation with SportsKeeda, said that it was a childish mistake from Pant to try and call his batters back.

"I have had several disagreements during my playing career but I never misbehaved with umpires, officials or authorities. I’m saying this because there are times when you need to be the bigger guy. With Rishabh Pant, he is a kid, a youngster. My advice to him is that whenever such a scenario arises, always show grace. I felt that it was a childish mistake from Pant. He is a kid. He’s just become the captain, is passionate… there is no doubt about it. He is extremely talented. He has an entire career ahead of him. Shane Watson was trying to save him from controversy."

Akhtar further said that when Inzamam called the team back during the 2005 Oval Test, he was not in support of the decision, and was unhappy about how things panned out.

"It was a no-ball, I agree. Pant was right. But when the umpire declared it then you take down your protest. You can’t just call teams back like that. When in 2005 during the Oval Test, Inzamam took the entire team back and walked out, I was very unhappy. I told the chairman this is not the right thing to do. This is against the spirit of the game. Finish the game and do not forfeit."