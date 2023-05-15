Monday, May 15, 2023
     
GT vs SRH: Shubman Gill becomes 1st centurion of Gujarat Titans, opener slams marvellous ton

GT vs SRH: Shubman Gill displayed his class as he smashed a marvellous ton in Gujarat's match against Hyderabad.

Varun Malik Written By: Varun Malik New Delhi Updated on: May 15, 2023 21:34 IST
Shubman Gill
Image Source : AP Shubman Gill

GT vs SRH: Gujarat Titans opener Shubman Gill slammed his maiden IPL hundred in GT's match against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. GT were asked to bat first on a decent batting track in Ahmedabad. Gujarat are the table topper in the tournament, while Hyderabad are in 9th place in the tally. 

Shubman Gill displayed his marvellous timing in the match. He displayed brilliant drives and slammed a 56-ball hundred. Before this game, Gill's highest score was 96 which he made against Punjab Kings in IPL 2022. He ended his innings on 101 from 58 balls and smoked 13 fours and 1 six.

More to follow...

