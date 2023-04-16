GT vs RR: Pitch Report to Records - Here's everything to know about Narendra Modi Stadium

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Gujarat Giants will lock horns with Rajasthan Royals in the 23rd game of the Indian's Premier League on April 16, Sunday. Before all the action begins, here is everything you need to know about the venue of the match - Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

​Pitch Report - GT vs RR

The average 1st innings total in T20I match at this venue is 160. It decreases to 137 runs in the 2nd innings. The Narendra Modi Stadium offers a slow wicket in the beginning of the match. As the game progresses it becomes bowler-friendly over the course of time.

Will Toss Matter?

Out of 10 T20I matches played at this venue, 6 matches have been won by the teams batting first. On the other hand, the team chasing has won 4 times. The ground is favourable for the team bowling second, and if common sense prevails, the skipper winning the toss might want to bat first.

Narendra Modi Stadium - The Numbers Game

Basic T20 Stats

Total matches: 10

Matches won batting first: 6

Matches won bowling first: 4

Average T20 Stats

Average 1st Innings scores: 160

Average 2nd Innings scores: 137

Score Stats for T20 matches

The highest total recorded: 234/4 (20 overs) by IND vs NZ

The lowest total recorded: 66/10 (12.1 overs) by NZ vs IND

The highest score chased: 166/3 (17.5 overs) by IND vs ENG

The lowest score defended: 107/7 (20 Overs) By WIW vs INDW

Full Squads -

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jason Holder, Kuldeep Sen, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal, Riyan Parag, Donavon Ferreira, KM Asif, Adam Zampa, Joe Root, Trent Boult, Murugan Ashwin, Navdeep Saini, Akash Vasisht, KC Cariappa, Obed McCoy, Kuldip Yadav, Abdul Basith, Kunal Singh Rathore

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammed Shami, Mohit Sharma, Joshua Little, Vijay Shankar, Shivam Mavi, Jayant Yadav, Abhinav Manohar, Srikar Bharat, Pradeep Sangwan, Matthew Wade, Dasun Shanaka, Odean Smith, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Yash Dayal, Darshan Nalkande, Urvil Patel, Noor Ahmad

