GT list of players for IPL 2024: Full squad of Gujarat Titans

GT list of players for IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans came into the auction with the big Hardik-Pandya-sized hole as they traded their skipper to Mumbai Indians which was made official a day after the retention deadline. GT had appointed Shubman Gill as their new captain in IPL 2024 and also had a decent squad with them apart from the void left by Hardik. GT entered the auction with a purse of INR 38.15 crore and had 8 slots left.

Ahead of the auction, GT released players like Pradeep Sangwan, Odean Smith, Alzarri Joseph, Dasun Shanaka, Yash Dayal, KS Bharat, Shivam Mavi, and Urvil Patel and traded their title-winning skipper to MI. They entered the auction with the maximum purse of INR 38.15 crore and ended with 7.85 crore in their hand. They were in with a plan in the auction and splurged the maximum money at Spencer Johnson securing his services for INR 10 crore.

The franchise with head coach Ashish Nehra also picked players like Azmatullah Omarzai, Umesh Yadav, Shahrukh Khan for 50 lakh, 5.8 crore and 7.4 crore respectively making some timely buys. They also went with the uncapped players like Robin Minj, Kartik Tyagi, Sushant Mishra and Manav Suthar to become the first team in the auction to form a complete squad of 25 players.

GT squad for IPL 2024

Shubman Gill (C), David Miller, Kane Williamson, Abhinav Manohar, B. Sai Sudharsan, Wriddhiman Saha, Matthew Wade, Rashid Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Vijay Shankar, Mohammed Shami, Darshan Nalkande, Jayant Yadav, R. Sai Kishore, Noor Ahmad, Joshua Little, Mohit Sharma, Azmatullah Omarzai, Umesh Yadav, Shahrukh Khan, Sushant Mishra, Kartik Tyagi, Manav Suthar, Spencer Johnson, Robin Minj

