Exclusive: Mohammad Kaif shares his playing XI for India's fifth Test match against England

Team India is all set to play the rescheduled fifth Test match against England. The team is leading with 2-1 and will want to register a series win.

However, both the teams are changed along with their captains. In the previous matches of the series, Virat Kohli was the Indian skipper whereas Joe root was the captain of England. In the last game of the series, Rohit Sharma and Ben Stokes will e the skippers for India and England, respectively.

With the new squad on board, the question of who will make it to the playing XI has arisen.

In an exclusive interview with India TV's Samip Rajguru, former star player Mohammad Kaif has suggested his playing XI for Team India. He also gave some valuable insights on the upcoming match.

According to Kaif, Team India will include four fast-bowlers, one spinner, and six batsmen. He said instead of Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav might get a chance as the fourth fast-bowler. Shardul Thakur will make his place as a bowling all-rounder, he further added. Talking about the choice between Shreyas Iyer and Cheteshwar Pujara, he said that looking at Pujara's current form he might be chosen in the playing team and can come to play at number 3. For openers, Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill, and for spinners, either Jadeja or Ashwin were suggested by Kaif.

Mohammad Kaif's playing XI: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Hanuma Vihari, Ravindra Jadeja/Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, and Jasprit Bumrah.

India’s squad for the rescheduled fifth Test vs England: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Srikar Bharat (wk)