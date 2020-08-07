Friday, August 07, 2020
     
LIVE | England vs Pakistan, 1st Test Day 3: Score and Live Updates from Manchester

LIVE | England vs Pakistan, 1st Test Day 3: Follow live updates from the third day of the first ENG vs PAK Test from Manchester.

India TV Sports Desk India TV Sports Desk
New Delhi Published on: August 07, 2020 14:26 IST
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES

LIVE | England vs Pakistan, 1st Test Day 3: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the third day of the first Test between England and Pakistan. England was reduced to 92-4 at stumps on Day 2 as Pakistan's attack followed up a career-best innings by Shan Masood to seize the initiative on day two of the first test at Old Trafford on Thursday. Masood reached 156 after almost eight hours at the crease to lift the tourists to 326, and the bowlers then tore through England's top order. Openers Rory Burns and Dom Sibley were taken care of inside four overs as Shaheen Afridi and Mohammad Abbas dovetailed perfectly with the new ball. The latter then cleaned up Ben Stokes for a duck and Joe Root was undone by Yasir Shah’s leg-spin. Here, you can follow the live score and updates from the Day 3 of the first ENG vs PAK Test.

