ENG vs PAK, 3rd Test: Zak Crawley becomes England's third-youngest double centurion

Image Source : PTI Zak Crawley

A day after he scored his maiden international century for England, 22-year-old Zak Crawley improved further on his career-best score as he marched onto an incredible double century on day 2 of the third and final Test against Pakistan in Southampton.

With the score, The Kent-batsman became the seventh England player to convert his maiden ton into a double and the third youngest double centurion from his country.

Youngest England batsmen to score a double century...

L Hutton 22y 58d

David Gower 22y 102d

CRAWLEY 22y 201d

The youngster is also the fourth England batsman to score a double century against Pakistan after Ted Dexter, Sir Alastair Cook and current captain Joe Root.

It has been a start-stop summer for Crawley who has been looking to cement his place in the England Test lineup as a No.3 batsman. And had it not been for Ben Stokes' personal reason, Crawley wouldn't have been of the squad probably. Stokes' departure ahead of the second Test, handed Crawley only his fourth appearance this summer despite impressive numbers. In his first Test on home soil, against West Indies at this very venue, Crawley managed to carve out a decent 76 at a brisk rate which played a pivotal role in England's comeback win. And then in the previous Test, a rain-curtailed clash once again at the Ageas Bowl, Crawley scored his second half-century score this summer.

Earlier on the opening day of the third Test, Crawley had become third-youngest to score a century for England against Pakistan after Alaistair Cook (21y 200d) and Ian Botham (22y 191d) and also the first England No.3 to make a Test century since Jonny Bairstow in 2018 and Joe Root in 2016.

England presently lead the series 1-0 in the three-game series and is looking to win their first Test series against Pakistan in 10 years and second this summer after having beaten West Indies 2-1.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage