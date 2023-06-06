Ekana Cricket Stadium: Woman and daughter killed as Billboard falls on car, 1 injured

Follow us on Image Source : PTI An incident occurred with a car outside the Ekana Cricket Stadium

Ekana Cricket Stadium: A woman and her daughter were on Monday died after a Billboard fell onto their car outside the Ekana Cricket Stadium during a heavy storm in Lucknow. The mother and daughter were declared brought dead upon arrival at the Lohia Hospital. Notably, their driver Satraj has been injured and is admitted to a hospital.

The Billboard fell on the Scorpio car in the area under the Sushant Golf Police station. Preeti Jaggi, 38, and her daughter Angel, 15, were in the car alongside driver Satraj, a 28-year-old man. The said billboard is in front of gate number two of the stadium. Pictures and videos of the horrific incident have gone viral on social media. In a video being circulated on social media, the car driver can be seen trapped and pleading for help. The Police are taking further legal action.

SHO (Sushant Golf City) Atul Kumar Srivastava said that the mother-daughter duo and the driver were going to a mall when the accident took place. The Police were present at the incident scene and took the passengers to a hospital.

The Ekana Cricket Stadium is the home venue for IPL franchise Lucknow Super Giants. The venue hosted 7 matches in the recently concluded IPL. Lucknow won three matches at home, lost three, while the other one ended in a draw. The Ekana venue hosted its first International match in 2018.

