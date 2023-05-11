'Don't make me run a lot' - MS Dhoni reveals his instructions to teammates

Follow us on Image Source : PTI CSK skipper MS Dhoni

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) beat Delhi Capitals (DC) by 27 runs to move an inch closer to the Indian Premier League 2023 (IPL) playoffs qualification on Wednesday, May 10. MS Dhoni-led side posted a challenging total of 167/8 while batting first despite no player scoring 25-plus runs. Dhoni himself led by example to finish an innings with a crucial cameo as Chennai managed to score 101 runs in their last ten overs. After the match, the Chennai skipper clarified his role for his team and revealed his instructions to his teammates.

Dhoni joined Ravindra Jadeja in the middle after Chennai lost their sixth wicket in the 17th over. Dhoni scored just two runs off the first four deliveries he faced but soon shifted the gear in the 19th over. He smashed Khaleel Ahmed for two sixes and a four as Chennai scorched 21 runs in the 19th over. Dhoni played just one delivery in the last over which he failed to deliver into the crowd over long-on. CSK skipper recorded 20 off nine with the help of one four and two sixes to entertain the home crowd at Chepauk.

The 41-year-old veteran continues to shine in his role as a finisher for CSK this season with 96 runs from eight innings at a strike rate of 204.25. Dhoni has remained unbeaten in six innings and his 72 runs off 96 have come through boundaries so far. He only scored three runs while running between the wickets against DC clearly preferring scoring big shots to avoid running this season. After the match, Dhoni revealed that he instructed his teammates to not make him run a lot as he is doing well finishing innings with big shots only.

"This is what my job is, I have told them this is what I am supposed to do, don't make me run a lot and it has been working. This is what I need to do, happy to contribute. That is how I am practising as well," MS Dhoni said during post-match presentations.

Dhoni displayed little discomfort while running between wickets due to a knee injury he picked prior to the IPL 2023. He also struggled a bit while keeping against Delhi Capitals but it seems a minor knack and the former Indian skipper is expected to play CSK's next game against Kolkata Knight Riders at home on May 14.

