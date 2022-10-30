Sunday, October 30, 2022
     
  Dinesh Karthik suffers back injury; doubtful for match vs Bangladesh

Published on: October 30, 2022
Dinesh Karthik
Dinesh Karthik

Dinesh Karthik left the field vs South Africa owing to a back injury and remains doubtful for the match against Bangladesh. 

Karthik, who has had a disappointing tournament with the bat, struggled to cope with pace, bounce and swing on offer at the Optus Stadium track and managed only six off 15 balls in a 52-run stand.

At the end of the 15th over Karthik was seen writhing in pain as he clutched his back and was on his knees.

The physio immediately rushed out and, after a few minutes, he was seen leaving the ground while holding his back.

While the exact nature of his injury wasn't known it seemed like back spasms which can happen at times due to the extreme cold that one encountered in Perth.

That he had sustained a back injury was confirmed by his teammate Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

"I know he had some back issue. The physio will give a report and we will have more clarity after that," Bhuvneshwar said during the post-match media conference.

With India set to play Bangladesh at Adelaide on November 2, Karthik will have only 72 hours to get fit, which also includes a travel day to Adelaide.

Rishabh Pant kept wickets during the last five overs and, considering Karthik's struggles on the bowling-friendly Australian tracks, it won't be long before the burly man from Rourkee is drafted into the playing XI. 

India will next face Bangladesh on November 2, Wednesday. 

