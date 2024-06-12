Horoscope Today, June 13: Scorpio will get results as per their wish; know about other zodiac signs

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Horoscope Today, June 13: Know about all zodiac signs

Today's Horoscope, June 13, 2024: Today is the Saptami Tithi of Jyeshtha Shukla Paksha and Thursday. Saptami Tithi will last till 9.34 pm tonight. Vajra Yoga will last till 6:06 pm today. Also, after passing the whole day and night today, Purva Phalguni Nakshatra will remain till 5.09 am tomorrow. Apart from this, Jupiter entered Rohini Nakshatra at 5.32 am today. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of 13 June 2024 will be for you and by what measures you can make this day better. Also, know which lucky number and lucky colour will be for you.

Aries

Today is going to be a great day for you. Today you can think afresh about some work. If you are going to make any kind of investment in the market, then invest only after thorough research. You will get benefit from this. Today is going to be a good day from a health point of view. You will feel refreshed after a long time. By cooperating with others, you will maintain a good image among everyone today. Students who are preparing to be college admission will soon complete their preparations and will get full support from teachers.

Taurus

Today will be a very good day for you. Due to some important work or meeting, you may have to go out of station or even on a foreign trip. You may get more work in the office than before, but you will complete everything well in time. The day will be more beneficial for people of this zodiac sign who do stationery business. You will make more progress in work. There are also signs of meeting an old friend, you will have a good time with him. Also, their behaviour will give you comfort.

Gemini

Today will be a good day for you. Whatever work you start today, complete it on time. You may get support from a senior officer or colleague in the office. Today is going to be a good day to settle bank-related work. You will get support from everyone. Today is a very good day in terms of income. Today, work related to expansion in the workplace will be considered and your zeal and enthusiasm for work will be amazing. Today, try to complete important business-related tasks on time.

Cancer

Today will be a day of mixed reactions for you. In the beginning, you will feel that your work is getting completed, but by evening some work may remain unfinished. Before doing any important work today, take advice from the elders of the house or any experienced person. New ideas will automatically keep coming to your mind. The day is going to be good for those who are in government jobs. You may get someone's help to move forward in business. Your relationship with siblings in the family will be better than before. You may get some new suggestions to earn money. You will meet an important person.

Leo

Today will be a good day for you. Students of this zodiac sign who want to go abroad for higher education can take advice from someone about this. Today you need to be careful in money transactions. Before lending money to someone, do a thorough investigation. Today you need to take care of your health. Today you will suddenly get new sources of income in business. Today your financial condition will be very good. Today, while doing any work, you must take the blessings of the elders. This will help you in your work.

Virgo

Today is going to be a very good day for you. Today your work will be successful. Those who have been searching for a groom for their daughter for a long time, their search can be completed today, you can get a suitable groom for your daughter. You may also get good news in court matters. Today you will get support from your spouse. There will be sweetness in a marital relationship. You can also plan to go on a trip with them. You need to be conscious about your health.

Libra

Today will be a good day for you. Today you may meet an influential person. It will prove to be very useful for you in the future. The day is going to be good for those who are involved in the tour and travel business. People associated with business may get some big projects. Keep control of your speech today. Today the family atmosphere will be fine. Today is going to be a good day for your loved one. You may get help from someone in your work in the office. Children may insist on a toy from you today.

Scorpio

Today your day will be favorable for you. Today you will get results as per your wish. If you want to shift your business to some other place, then check the place carefully. The day will be good for partnering with someone. Married life is going to be excellent today. Take care of transactions in business, and check everything carefully before making any big deal. Women who want to start an industry will get full support from their families. Overall, today is going to be a good day for you.

Sagittarius

Today is going to be a great day for you. Today new ideas will come to your mind, which you will be able to incorporate into your daily routine. For those who are associated with politics, today will be a day of progress. Today your party can also give you a big post. Your respect among the public will increase. Those who are involved in the iron trade, their business will increase. Final-year students can get some work. With this, you will be able to fulfil your dreams. Today is going to be a good day for your loved one.

Capricorn

Today is going to be a good day for you. Students preparing for any government examination will have to work harder than before. Today there is a need to pay attention to health. Today you should avoid any kind of carelessness. People who are wholesalers will get special benefits today. If you want to order goods from another city, you can make decisions related to it today. You will get support from your spouse in matters related to property. Those who want to shift their house can start the shifting work today. If something is troubling you in your mind, then talk to your friends about it, and you will feel better.

Aquarius

Today will be a good day for you. Today you will be praised everywhere at home and outside. Everyone will treat you well. Today is a good day to do social work. You can start an NGO or join any social organization. Today you will have no equal in working in the office. Your juniors will also want to learn work from you. You may also get an award in the office for some work. Students will get a chance to participate in some competitions today.

Pisces

You will have a good day today. People associated with art and literature will be successful today. You will get a chance to join a big group. Today you can spend more and more time with your family members. You can also make a plan to go somewhere with everyone. Today your interest in religious activities will increase. You can be a part of some religious ritual. The day is also good for marketing any product. There are also chances of your promotion.

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country, who has vast experience in Vaastu, Samudrik Shastra and Astrology. You see him giving predictions every morning at 7.30 am on India TV.)

