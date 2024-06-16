'No concern' about Virat Kohli's slump, confirms Team India's batting coach Vikram Rathour

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Virat Kohli walks back towards the dressing room after his dismissal against Pakistan at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024.

Team India's batting coach Vikram Rathour has "no concerns" regarding Virat Kohli's slump in the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup as he believes that a string of single-digit figures won't affect the Indian batting maestro.

Virat came into the ICC Men's T20 World Cup with a truckload of runs under his belt. The 35-year-old enjoyed a stellar run in the 17th season of the IPL (Indian Premier League), scoring 741 runs in 15 games and winning the Orange Cap.

The right-handed batter recorded five half-centuries and a hundred in the tournament and batted at an average of 61.75 and a strike rate of 154.69.

"I love it when every time I come there is a question about Virat Kohli, whether he is doing well or not. No concern at all, no concern at all," Rathour was quoted as saying by PTI.

"He (Kohli) has been batting superbly from the tournament that he came from (IPL). Couple of dismissals here, doesn't change anything, he is batting really well."

On the contrary, Rathour believes that the lack of runs is only going to fuel Virat's apetite and the Delhi-born would be switched on in the Super Eight stage.

"Actually, it's good that he is a little hungrier, he is really keen to do well and really switched on. It's a good space to be as a batsman, I think.

"Looking forward to some good games and we've watched some good innings from him," he mentioned.

India's last Group A game against Canada was abandoned due to a mizzle and wet outfield at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Lauderhill, Florida.

The winners of the inaugural edition have to shift their focus onto the Super Eight stage now that gets underway on June 19 (Wednesday). India will play Afghanistan in their first Super Eight game at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados on June 20.